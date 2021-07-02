A safe and Happy Fourth of July!
b-b-b
Today is the second day of the new month, July. Flower is the larkspur or water lily and gemstone is the ruby or onyx.
b-b-b
Today is World UFO Day. Sunday will be the 245th birthday of the United States of America. The annual Capitol Fourth celebration will be aired on PBS at 7 p.m. July 6 is World Fried Chicken Day and it is also International Kissing Day. World Chocolate Day will be July 7 and Sugar Cookie Day will be July 9. July observances also include National Picnic and Parks Months.
b-b-b
Georgia and Charles Hutchison, former Oelwein residents, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary at their Prairie duChien home July 4. Connie and Chuck Serra will have a wedding anniversary on Wednesday, July 7.
b-b-b
Birthday wishes July 3 to MaryAnn Delong and Dione Truog; July 5, Cathy Martin; July 7, Dick Regenold; July 9, Annamae Miller; July 10, Shirley Gilliam; and July 12, Deb Kunkle. Belated June 27 anniversary wishes to Cheryl and Deacon Jim Patera, and June 29, Diane and David King.
b-b-b
It was good to visit with the “Green” girls, Joanne and Karen, recently, and had a great one-on-one visit with Georgia Hutchison and her daughter, Charlene the other afternoon. Georgia and husband Charlie winter in Arizona and were caught in the pandemic crisis so were gone from home for over a year. Their lunch in Oelwein with Jan Jones and Colleen (Cookie) Schoultz the other day provided the opportunity to see many Oelwein friends. They also visited Merlin and Donna Schult and Donna Franks. Oh, they got to see Neal Schoultz, too. Charlie joined them for a visit with Marian Price, a former resident, now of Grinnell, last week.
b-b-b
“We had so much fun!” exclaimed Connie Serra after she and her husband Charles (Chuck) hosted a weeklong family reunion. Thirty-eight family members came from New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, Colorado, Texas, Oregon and Hollywood, Calif. for the event.
The Serra children, Julie, Janette, Gina and Charles Jr. (Chuckie), 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren participated in daily events which included an Italian dinner, a Mexican dinner, and a dress-up event in the party room at the Coliseum Ballroom.
One day was spent at Backbone Park and featured a catered lunch. Fun events were held in the evenings in the lighted Serra backyard. The week was brought to a close with a Sunday brunch.
b-b-b
Donna Fauser gave an interesting “Silhouette of the Past” program on the late Robert Rathbun at the Historical Society meeting Tuesday night. The Rathbuns had an optometry and jewelry business in Oelwein many years ago. I think one of the offices was next door to the Register when it was on East Charles Street.
b-b-b
It was good to visit with members of the Oelwein Area Historical Society Tuesday night. And it was super great to see Beverly Baker Hansen who is back in her hometown! Duane and Dee Brandt had a great time at Duane’s 70th year reunion of the Postville class of 1951, June 19. Eight of the 47 class members were present. The gathering was part of the alumni reunion which was attended by 191 members and their families. Also had a chance meeting with Jane Bair…she and her husband, Ted, have returned to Iowa and according to Jane, “are living in the country.” I remembered their names from ODR stories of long ago!
b-b-b
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Lyle Fox, David Perry, Carolyn (Karet) Miller, and Jim Doty of Florida and all who have lost loved ones. Lyle and Karet were former ODR co-workers.
b-b-b
Just wondering…couldn’t Oelwein civic groups start a fund to help repair the West Charles viaduct? It was painted for a couple of RAGBRAI stops some years ago. Does anyone have a copy of the viaduct history which was compiled by the late Gretchen (Mrs. A.H.)? Dempsey many, many years ago? It might be in the ODR archives or maybe the Historical Society has a copy.
b-b-b
Enjoy the holiday weekend. Be safe. Get vaccinated. We may be wearing masks for a longer time.