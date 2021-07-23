It was great to return to the Senior Dining Center in the Plaza for coffee and a light lunch! It was so good to see Ken, Edith, Lynn, Millie, Gwen, Joan, Pat H., Lila, Everett, Rose, Pat V. and Duane O. Thanks to Jason for putting up the clock and to Ken for the very nice pen! Coffee and social time and lunch will continue Monday, Wednesday and Friday until further notice. The menu was printed in the Thursday, July 22 newspaper and those wishing to participate are reminded that reservations must be made by 9:30 a.m. the day before by calling 319-283-5373. (Monday reservations need to be made by Friday) The mealsite will be closed for lunch next week, due to RAGBRAI, but coffee and social time will begin at 9 a.m. Is anyone from Oelwein riding in RAGBRAI this year?
Millie Jessen owns hundreds of shirts with various sayings. The one she was wearing Wednesday at the Plaza read: When I get old, I don’t want people saying “What a sweet little old lady,” I want them to say “Oh darn, what is she up to now?”
Finally! The bank situation has been resolved! Thank you to Lyle and Alicia! (I hope the other two persons I spoke with have their situation taken care of too.) Thanks to Lyle for the rain gauge.
Bouquets to Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos and their companions on their trips to space!
Happy 70th wedding anniversary wishes to Maurice and Wilma Welsh, Fairbank, who will celebrate July 31. We used to see them at breakfast “BP” (Before Pandemic). Anniversary wishes to Marge and Dick Regenold on July 23; Josie and Gary Walrath, July 25; and Peggy and Denny Schrader, July 29.
Birthday wishes today to Verna Kerns (sang the birthday song to her Wednesday), son-in-law Tab and Ricky Johnson and Julie Williams, July 24; Jeannie Rosenstiel and Julie Johnson, July 30 and Georgia Hutchinson, July 31.
Telephone calls from cousin Cheri Corkery Langill, Papillion, Neb., classmate Alice Horecka Deyo, Blairsville, Ga., and cousins, Norm and Gretchen, West Union were most welcome. Alice and Norm heard about the storm, tornado and were checking in to make sure all were ok.
It’s Vanilla Ice Cream Day today, July 23. July 24 is Cousins Day and Grandparents Day will be July 25. National Lasagna Day will be July 29. July 30 will be National Cheesecake Day and International Day of Friendship.
In case you are interested, next weekend marks the 51st anniversary of the 1970 rock festival at Wadena. It was held from July 31 to Aug. 2.
The recent thunderstorm, tornado EF 0 did provide a little rain and a lot of damage. Rosary, holy water, candle and flashlight are always nearby and Jeannie came over to stay with me until the storm ended.
The Westside water tower looks like a giant outer space creation draped in that huge curtain.
By the way, I do hope that the little bridge at Woodlawn Cemetery will be replaced and that the non-working water faucets will be repaired.
A young friend took care of a hornet/wasp nest/hive last year, but the insects have returned. Got stung last week and this week, got stung by something while watering plants in the cemetery. Yes, I carry water in the car, but it would be so nice to have working faucets!
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Brian Ferris, Timothy Goede, Loras Little, Ronald McLaury and William Wait and all who have lost loved ones.
Have a beautiful week!