Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson is warning residents about a new scam by a caller pretending to be a deputy.
"Local citizens have been calling into the dispatch center and the sheriff’s office today indicating that they have been receiving calls from a deputy with the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office indicating that they have a warrant for their arrest, but can take care of it through other monetary means with them," Thompson said in a news release on Tuesday. "This is obviously a scam. If you have any doubts as to whether you have a warrant or not, please do not hesitate to come to the sheriff’s office personally to find out.
"If you receive one of these calls, know that the sheriff’s office will not offer you a monetary solution to a warrant until you are properly booked into the county jail. That monetary solution is known as 'bail."
Should you have questions or concerns regarding any scams or phone calls you get of a suspicious nature, contact the sheriff’s office at 319-291-2587, the non-emergency number to Black Hawk County Dispatch Center at 319-291-2515, or your local police department, he said.