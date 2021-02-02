WATERLOO — Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson received national attention last spring for criticizing Gov. Kim Reynolds and Tyson Fresh Meats for their response to a fatal COVID-19 outbreak at Tyson’s Waterloo plant. Now, he says he’s been approached to run for governor — a job he’s not sure he wants.
“I’ve been approached. I haven’t given it much thought,” Thompson said. He stressed he’s been approached by no one within the leadership of the Iowa Democratic Party, but by some individuals within academia, organized labor and people from around the state.
“I’ve been approached by friends; I’ve been approached by citizens across the state who have seen me on different programs and have been following the efforts of our COVID response” as well as high-profile investigations such as the still-unsolved 2012 abduction and deaths of young Evansdale cousins Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins.
“I just don’t know that I’m that guy,” Thompson said.
He was re-elected in November to a fourth four-year term as sheriff over County Supervisor Dan Trelka, Waterloo’s former police chief.
“I do have a life after the sheriff’s office,” Thompson said. “I’ve made it very clear that I’m done at the end of this term as sheriff. I do expect to have a career after that, whether that’s teaching, or whether that’s in state or federal government, or what it is. I don’t know.
“I find it very hard to believe it’s as the state of Iowa’s governor. But I’ll serve wherever people want me to go. It’s gonna be an awfully difficult row for somebody to hoe to convince me that’s where I’m supposed to be next,” compared to other Democrats more active on a state level, such as State Auditor Rob Sand of Decorah and Iowa House minority leader and fellow U.S. Army veteran Todd Prichard of Charles City.
Thompson also chairs Black Hawk County’s Emergency Management Committee responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. He took Tyson officials to task last April for what he said was an inadequate response to a coronavirus outbreak at the company’s massive 30-year-old Waterloo pork plant, the city’s second-largest industrial employer.
Thompson and other local officials called for the plant to be closed and deep cleaned. Ultimately, more than, 1,000 of the plant’s 2,800 workers tested positive for the coronavirus, resulting in at least six deaths. The plant closed April 22 for two weeks. It reopened after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to keep meatpacking plants open in order to protect the nation’s food supply.
Thompson was interviewed for a May 10 article in The New York Times on Tyson Waterloo outbreak, in which he said the conditions he saw within the plant during an April 10 tour “shook me to the core.” He made similar comments on multiple appearances on the Rachel Maddow Show on the MSNBC cable network.
“If it takes us going to Rachel Maddow to get Tyson’s attention, I’ll do that,” Thompson said in a recent interview for Iowa Capital Dispatch. “And I think we’ve effectively done that, with Tyson and the UFCW (United Food and Commercial Workers union, representing Tyson workers). And I’m proud of that.”
Thompson subsequently criticized Reynolds for her Test Iowa initiative for coronavirus, calling it “a $26 million publicity stunt.” The state contracted with private companies to do widespread coronavirus screening at drive-up locations.
The governor’s seat is up for election in 2022. Reynolds, a Republican, was elected in 2018 after serving as acting governor for about a year.
“I would love to debate Governor Reynolds. But I would not want to be in her shoes,” he said. “It’s easy to throw stones when you’re not in the mix trying to make those decisions. I’m just as quick to recognize I’m not the guy who had to make those decisions.”
But he said local officials’ input should be included more in state decision making. “I’m going to be just as quick to be critical when we are not included in decision making, and I’m going to be just as quick to congratulate her successes and acknowledge she’s in a difficult situation. But we expect success from our elected officials. I know this because I am one.”
There hasn’t been an Iowa governor from Black Hawk County for more than 50 years, since then-Lt. Gov. Robert Fulton of Waterloo served as governor Jan. 1-16, 1969, when outgoing Gov. Harold Hughes resigned following his election to the U.S. Senate, and prior to Gov. Robert D. Ray taking the oath of office.