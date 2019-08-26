Blaze destroys feed mill, warehouse at Westgate Elevator

Westgate firefighters were called from their beds at 1:22 a.m. Saturday to report to a fire at the Westgate Elevator, 190 Hollywood St. Upon arrival, they found the feed mill and adjoining warehouse were fully involved.
Firefighters poured more than 35,000 gallons of water on the structures in an effort to contain the blaze and save the warehouse, but both the mill and the warehouse were deemed a total loss. Some tools were also lost in the fire.
Westgate Fire Chief Bill Kime said he had 18 firefighters on scene, along with three EMS. In addition, Maynard firefighters assisted with water and manpower support. The blaze, fed by grain dust in the wooden mill, was extremely volatile and difficult to control, Kime indicated.
“It was an old wood building that a steel roof and siding had been added to later on,” Kime said. “The fire was so hot that it must have been burning pretty good inside before it was ever noticed and called in when it burst through the roof.”
The property is owned by Daryl Ruff of Westgate. Ruff said he bought the elevator from his dad and mom, Bill and Lee Ruff, when they retired and discontinued the retail side of the business. The elevator is just used now for their personal farming operation grain storage.
“We were storing some tools in the warehouse part, but the feed mill was no longer used,” Ruff said in a phone conversation Sunday. As to the age of the structures, Ruff said they were there when his dad bought the business in the early 1960s and had been there a longtime before that.
“Those buildings were really old and weren’t really used for much. I’m just very thankful to both the fire departments for their efforts in saving everything else,” Ruff said referring to the elevator office and covered grain unloading pit.
Chief Kime said the cause of the fire is still under investigation and there is no estimated dollar amount of loss at this time.
Firefighters were on the scene for six hours. There were no injuries reported, however, three fire hoses were ruined when an out-of-use grain leg attached to the feed mill was weakened by the extreme heat of the fire and toppled onto them during the blaze.