TOKYO — An Oelwein native is helping Team Haiti Olympians be stronger together, despite masks, gloves, glass barriers and ongoing civil unrest at home.
Stacey Blitsch, the daughter of Jake Blitsch and the late Diann Blitsch of Oelwein, joined two swimmers she volunteer-coaches for team Haiti — Emilie Grand’Pierre and Davidson Vincent — in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Opening Ceremony on Friday amid strict pandemic precautions. In March 2020 when the pandemic led Japan and the International Olympic Committee to postpone the games, awards and merchandise branded “Tokyo 2020” were already being made. Changing the year was deemed an unnecessary expense.
“I’ve heard of some of the athletes who have tested positive and they’re out,” Blitsch said. “They’re not playing any games here. They’re super strict.
“There’s people walking around the village making sure we have masks on. At the cafeteria, we have to put plastic gloves on, going through the food lines,” she said. “There’s disinfectant wipes on every counter in the cafeteria. There’s glass dividers between every seat in front of you and beside you.”
Olympic village residents are tracked using a cellphone app they had to download and using their badges.
“I heard that there was a swimmer who left the village,” she said. “Everything is traced by our badges. We have to download an app that tracks our phone. If anyone leaves the village and is in the public square, they’re out.”
Blitsch said they were offered the vaccination while training in Puerto Rico. One of her swimmers, Davidson, was called by a contact tracer after someone seated in his vicinity on his flight in July 12 or 13 tested positive for COVID-19.
“So he came here, did the training camp, then they reached out to him,” she said. Two weeks of quarantine would have been Tuesday, July 27, but he tested negative before the opening ceremony, so they let him attend that on Friday.
“It was pretty brutal for him, being at the Olympic Village, seeing everything they had here at the recreation center, then saying ‘OK we’re shipping you off to a hotel and for the next 14 days you’ll be in quarantine,’” Blitsch said.
“Every day we have to do a health check and a saliva sample,” she said.
Blitsch reflected on the safety measures.
“This is the biggest stage in the world,” she said. “I think they are just trying to prevent a major breakout. Don’t want it going around the village. They’re preventative as far as strict rules and guidelines that have to be followed.”
CONNECTING WITH THE HAITIAN SWIMMERS
Blitsch has worked for LA Fitness International LLC, an American gym chain with more than 700 clubs across the U.S. and Canada, for the past decade. She began in Los Angeles and then transferred to Atlanta, where she also became involved with the Haitian swim team. A client who worked with the Haitian swimmers asked if she would like to help coach the team.
The athletes have been training with their individual private coaches for club teams — Vincent, 19, for Azura Florida Aquatics, Grand’Pierre, 20, for the Atlanta Dolphins.
Typically, Blitsch coaches them remotely by reviewing video of their performances. She has still been communicating by video chat.
“With everything going on in Haiti (I) had planned to go down for a training camp in the spring but it didn’t work out with the instability and the kidnappings,” she said. “(I’m) planning on doing a training camp … but it all depends on the (Haitian) election… The date has to be ‘to be determined’ because it’s just not safe at this point if we try to schedule something and book flights and they get locked down again. A lot of it is virtual at this point.
“So I’ve been sending them a lot of mindset training because I don’t want to overwhelm or confuse my training with their training,” she said. “A lot of keeping their minds right and keeping them mentally healthy.”
A Pan American Airways-hired coach worked with them in Tokyo before Blitsch arrived. Vincent planned to practice 30-40 minutes every day leading up to his race.
“Davidson has been in the U.S. for two years. Emilie is a Haitian American. I’ve been telling them, you’re swimming to represent the Haitian people,” Blitsch said. “Their resilience, determination and pride for their country.”
The Olympic theme as amended last week is “Faster, higher, stronger together.” The Haitian motto is, “L’Union fait la force,” meaning “Unity makes strength.”
“We’re here at the Olympics to promote ‘unity’ and ‘stronger together,’” Blitsch said. “I think the Haitian flag correlates strongly to the theme for the Olympics.”
TOUGH TIMES IN HAITI
It has been a tough time, with recent civil unrest this year in Haiti while the COVID-19 pandemic persists. As of Tuesday, Johns Hopkins University has tracked 19,817 total confirmed cases — 1,854 in the last month — and 527 deaths — 127 in the last month — in the Caribbean nation of more than 11 million people.
Haiti has long endured civil unrest. A recent event linked to unrest occurred in January when its president, Jovenel Moise, announced he would stay in power for another year until 2022. Moise was assassinated on July 7 in his residence by a suspected foreign gunman, according to Reuters. Protests continued during a state funeral last Friday, prompting the departure of a U.S. delegation.
Everything in Haiti was “pretty much closed,” Blitsch reported from speaking with a friend there.
THE ATHLETES
Emilie Faith Grand’Pierre swam the first heat of the 100-meter breaststroke in 1:14.82 on Sunday. She topped the slowest (first) heat and shattered her prior personal best and the prior Haitian record in the event — 1:17.04, set at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru in 2019.
Emilie was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and swims with the Atlanta Dolphins and the Bowdoin College team, in Brunswick, Maryland, where she is studying computer science. She began competing at age 6. Her mother encouraged all five of her children to swim after three relatives drowned.
Her older sister, Naomy, has represented Haiti in swimming at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, Republic of Korea, and the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.
The top 16 athletes overall among all heats advance to the semifinals — at 16th place overall, ACD Elendt of Germany was the “slowest” to make the cutoff at 1:06.96, a little over 2 seconds behind first-overall Tatjana Schoenmaker of Russia with 1:04.82, an Olympic record, but still over half a second behind the world record of 1:04.13 set by American Lilly King in July 2017. King placed third in the 100-meter breaststroke at Tokyo at 1:05.66
Davidson Vincent, age 19, will swim in the second heat of the men’s 100-meter butterfly at 5:45 a.m. Thursday.
His personal best time in the event was 54.57 at a December 2020 qualifier in Paraguay, also a Haitian record.
He learned to swim at age 12 after moving from Haiti to the Dominican Republic. His mother was working at a club that had a team. He says it took him six months to learn every stroke and by the beginning of 2014 his head coach switched him to the main group, quoted on the Olympics website, citing his Go Fund Me page. He also says he hopes to win gold at the Olympics or world championships. He says he sees himself graduating from university in five years.
On his Instagram page, Vincent says he set a personal record nine weeks ago at the Olympic Training Center in Puerto Rico. However, his time and which event isn’t listed.
There are two main ways for athletes to qualify for the Olympics: meeting time benchmarks, or meeting the universality rule, the latter of which is based on past competition.
“They are both here on universality,” Blitsch said. “Davidson was about a second away, that last competition he couldn’t break that 53:52 time.”
FOR MORE
It is possible to donate to the team by visiting teamhaitiswimming.com. Fundraising is managed through Sons and Daughters of Haiti, a U.S. based 501©(3) non-profit, per the website, which also bears the seal of the Haitian Aquatic Sports Federation.
For more information, follow them at @Haitiaquaticsports on Instagram.