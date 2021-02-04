SCHOOL CANCELED TODAY (Friday, Feb. 5) - Oelwein, Starmont, Sumwwwqeweqweeeeeewwefvwqddvvd-Fredericksburg Wapsie Valley, and West Central canceled classes for today.
WEST CENTRAL basketball games against North Fayette Valley tonight and Saturday’s against Clayton Ridge canceled.
THURSDAY NOTES
WELLNESS CENTER CLOSES EARLY: The Williams Wellness Center closed at 1 p.m. today because of the weather — 24 hour access will still be available, however.
FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE: Through 2 p.m. snow, heavy at times, is expected in northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and western Wisconsin. Up to 2 inches of additional snow is expected west of the Mississippi River and 2 to 3 inches of additional snow across western Wisconsin. Expect snow covered and slippery roads this afternoon. Visibility will be reduced to between a quarter and half mile in heavier snow. KNOW Check on road conditions before heading out. Slow down, use extra caution when traveling.
Black Hawk County implements tow ban because of blizzard
Effective immediately and until 8 a.m , Friday, Feb. 5, all non-emergency level towing services are banned from roadway implementation until after this significant snow event has subsided.
The use of towing services to remove stuck vehicles or accident related motor vehicles from ditches and medians simply creates more hazards for the roadside responders and emergency workers as well as other motoring public, says a news release from the Black Hawk Sheriff's Office. This is an unnecessary risk that is better preserved until after this snow event has concluded.