Megan Baerg will graduate from Oelwein High School with many fond memories of music activities and says it’s FFA that pushed her to grow and find her passions. She wants to take a gap year to travel, then study international ag.
“My favorite (memory) would be running through the band high-fiving and yelling as loud as I could to get them pumped up before our performances on Friday night...a few people always tried to trip me,” Baerg said. “I also really enjoy all my memories I made through the musical throughout the last three years.”
She most enjoyed participating in the musicals and FFA.
“The musical was always so much fun and helped me express my love for music plus — I was always surrounded by so many good friends that made the experience even more amazing,” she said. “FFA has given me so many opportunities to grow as a person and find my true passions. It’s such an amazing organization that has kept me up way too late at night and made me wake up WAY too early in the morning but has shown me who I am and has brought so many amazing people into my life that I am now able to call my close friends.”
Upon graduation, she plans to attend “a Bible school in Quebec and Sweden that will act as a gap-year to help me grow in leadership and character,” then attend Iowa State University to major in ag communications and international ag.
She has served as the Oelwein FFA Chapter’s secretary, vice-president and president throughout her high school career and served this past year as the Northeast District secretary. “I have received a few ‘whatever it takes’ awards as well as being in the National Honor Society. I have also received (Northeast Iowa Conference) academic all-conference in tennis (for) several years.”
Throughout high school she has participated in FFA, choir, band, swimming and tennis each for all four years; the musical, volleyball and archery for three years, Show Choir for two years; and for one year, basketball as a freshman and cross country as a senior.