Of all her fond memories of Oelwein High School, senior Natalie Stasi says dance will remain most dear to her, as she goes on to study elementary education.
“My favorite memories were pep rallies, Mr. Ehlers’ class with the girls, school dances, bonfires, and early morning cheer practices freshman year,” Stasi said.
“My most valuable and favorite activity has been dance because I have found so many true friends that have helped push me to be the best version of myself.”
Post-high school, she plans to attend Iowa State University to major in elementary education and minor in dance.
Her high school honors are National Honor Society, Ninth Grade Vice-President, Ninth-Grade Wrestling Cheer Captain, Homecoming Queen, Certified Nursing Assistant, Division I rating at District Large Group Speech Contest, Division I rating in Choir Solo and Ensemble Contest and earned passage to Nationals for Distributive Education Clubs of America.
Her high school activities have been Dance, Competition Dance, assistant teaching for Dance, Cheerleading (Football and Wrestling), Choir, Show Choir, Musicals, Speech, NHS, Variety Show, Annual, Sacred Heart Church (choir, lector, server), CNA, DECA, Raising Student Voice and Participation, Student Rotarian and Student Mentoring.