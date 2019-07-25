WESTGATE — Farmers Mike and Kathleen Scott are making sure that all young kids that participate in the 4-H Clover Kids program will have the same opportunity; that of having access to bottle calves for their projects, by coming to their farm in rural Westgate.
“We allow kids in the Clover Kids program that maybe don’t have the opportunity to work with livestock to use our calves,” said Kathleen Scott, who explained that the kids selected their calves in May and then came as often as they could to visit them up through July; working with them by washing them and leading them around. They also help the Scotts’ children, Adam and Hannah, with their chores, if they happen to be around during chore time.
“For us, showing dairy is a natural extension of our farm and family because we live here,” said Kathleen Scott. “This is our life. A lot of kids don’t have these opportunities. It’s a way for us to give them that opportunity to come in contact with the dairy cows that put food on their table and a chance to learn about farming. This year, there are six kids that have calves for the summer.
“What I enjoy is how much those kids enjoy actually getting dirty, and the cow manure, and their response when bottle
calves step on their feet. They get to experience not just the glamour of a cow in a pasture, but what it takes to raise a calf and to work with them and try to keep them well and fed and healthy. I think it’s important for as many kids to get their hands on livestock and learn about the sources of food, to get them exposed to where their food comes from.”
Farming since 1991, the Scotts own and operate their dairy farm in rural Westgate with the help of their children. Their property expands over 230,000 acres; houses 175 head of cattle and 165 replacement heifers, along with approximately 25 baby calves as of this summer. They also grow corn, alfalfa and hay.
The Scotts are strong supporters of 4-H. Mike has been a 4-H leader since their oldest child was 11-years-old. Kathleen has served as Fayette County dairy cow judging coach for approximately eight to 10 years.
“We meet in the spring and try to learn the parts of a dairy cow and evaluate their fitness for being productive as a mature animal,” said Kathleen Scott, in regard to her duties as a judging coach. “Dairy judging helps kids make decisions because they are placing cows in an order whether or not their characteristics are desirable.
“So, they are making decisions and then will be able to defend their decisions in front of a judge and defend what they did.”
The Scotts have a eight children, with four of the younger ones still at home and also involved with 4-H.
Hannah Scott, who will be showing her rabbit said, “I enjoy taking projects for the fair for 4-H and I like to be able to go around with no shoes on in the summer and being able to play and take care of my calves and my bunny, Clementine.”
Added Adam Scott: “The best part of 4-H is that you get to show at the fair which is really, really fun and you learn a lot. There are non-livestock judging projects and you get to go on to the Iowa State Fair if you get a purple ribbon. For some of my projects I’ve made a game of cornhole and taken photos. I like being around the animals and being hands on and the freedom.”
Naomi will be showing a beef steer this year and their son Ben is showcasing a seed tender as his 4-H project, which will be on display all week long during the Fayette County Fair week, according to mom and dad.
“I couldn’t imagine being able to do something like this,” said Scott, “but yet, with his gradual experience with welding and building in maturity, and this being his last year in 4-H, he has created a project that has real value to the farming community.”
Scott pointed out that a neat thing about 4-H was seeing the growth of the kids from their early years when they need a lot of direction to present.
“Sometimes, their projects don’t turn out the way they want them to,” said Kathleen Scott. “By the time they are sophomores, juniors or seniors in high school, with some maturity, they are able to take full ownership of their projects from beginning to end and be super proud of what they’ve done. As their parents, it’s neat to see their finished projects and you can be proud of what they’ve accomplished.”
Another unique and interesting aspect of the Scotts’ farm is their innovative approach to milking cows by robotic means.
“We have about 170 milking cows that are milked through robotic equipment named Leley robots,” said Scott. “The cows are milked 24/7 and they just rotate through the holding pen about two to three times a day. We also have some milking cows in the stall barn and our daughter Naomi is responsible for milking those cattle down there.
“We have been using the robots for the past three and a half years and it has worked out well. It reduces the amount of labor that we spend milking cows and allows us to manage the cows with less labor.”
Another helpful robotic tool is a “Juno” which is a round, battery-operated, saucer-like machine that attaches itself to a magnetic strip, which allows it to travel along the outside of the holding pen pushing the feed closer so the cows can reach it easier.
The Scotts pointed out that with technological advances in precision farming, robotics and cattle genetics, there has been a tremendous advancement in how much more efficient they are at producing food than before.