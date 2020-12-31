LiveServe Blood Center is sponsoring an Oelwein community blood drive Thursday, Jan. 14, noon to 5 p.m. at the Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St.
January is National Blood Donor Month. Persons are encouraged to donate to give someone another year.
Appointments are required. Donors who do not have an appointment will not be able to give blood. Blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever prior to appointments. Only donors with temperatures under 99.5 will be allowed to donate. Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one.
Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.