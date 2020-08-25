Blue bin woes revisited at city work session

Members of the Fayette County Solid Waste Management Commission met with Oelwein City Council in a work session Monday to hash over problems with the blue recycling bins that were removed from the city in the last two weeks.
The removal was done at the direction of the Council following a decision at the Aug. 10 City Council meeting to have the bins taken off city-owned property. The reason for the decision was due to public misuse of the bins, which are for recyclable materials only, paper, cardboard, plastic and tin cans.
The city recalled numerous times that city employees were pulled away from projects to clean up garbage messes of non-recyclable items left around the bins. Local citizens had also taken it upon themselves to clean up the area on several occasions. Numerous complaints from residents also fueled the decision.
Mayor Brett DeVore welcomed Commission members by saying, “We want to keep the (recycling) containers in the city, but not on city property. We’re here to have a frank conversation on what can be done.”
Councilmembers acknowledged that although the city has adopted its own curbside recycling program, there are still many in the rural area, campground and mobile home park that utilize the blue bins.
Member Rod Marlatt served as the main spokesperson for the Commission. He gave some of the history of FCSWMC, which was formed in 1980 for the purpose of maintaining solid waste facilities for and on behalf of the municipalities it serves in the county.
Marlatt said there is a misconception that the Commission is a county department, but the program is not county delegated.
“Fayette County is a member, just like each municipality. There’s some confusion out there about that,” he said.
“I am glad to hear you say you don’t want the bins permanently removed,” said Marlatt. “It’s up to the city to ascertain where those (bin) sites are located. They all get garbage around the boxes, can’t seem to get away from that.”
Councilman Fisk asked about the fee each household pays on their utility bill every month.
Marlatt explained that the levy determined for the county (rural) population differs from the city levy. Oelwein households have a $12 fee on their utility (water) bill, which goes for collecting, hauling, sorting, packaging and marketing of the recyclables in the blue bins. He said the toughest part is finding markets for each type of recyclable material.
“China was a huge importer of our recyclables. Cutting them off really hurt us,” he said. “In addition to the cost of handling recyclables, we also have to maintain a closure account.”
Marlatt explained since the landfill is no longer actively used, they are required by state law to keep an account for closure and post-closure monitoring. The Commission is responsible for keeping enough money in that account to mitigate any problem that might occur, such as leaking or seepage, noxious gases or other issues. This is mandated for 30 years.
“The problem with the bins is not about recycling, it’s the trash, obviously,” the mayor said. “And the conclusion is bad behavior is hard to change.”
“Trash begets more trash,” Marlatt concurred.
Fisk suggested having the bins placed in the fenced area at the city shops where they could be more closely monitored. However, Councilwoman Renee Cantrell noted that would limit their availability to weekday business hours, and a lot of people do their cleanup and recycling in free time on weekends.
The Council concluded that the bins need to be placed where they are accessible 24/7. The city is taking suggestions on remedies for recycle bin placements and is encouraging any business with space to host a bin to contact City Hall, 283-5440.