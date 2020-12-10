ARLINGTON — Not again.
West Central had the lead, 32-29, with 17 ticks left on the clock.
It couldn’t happen again.
Starmont junior guard Sydney Baumgartner shuffled to the left corner as her team set up for the inbound under the basket.
“No threes, No threes,“ West Central head coach Micah Ruroden yelled from te West Central bench.
It could happen again.
Baumgartner didn’t hesitate when the inbound pass snapped into her hands. A West Central defender lunged at her as she let go the 3-pointer that tied the game with 16.6 seconds left.
It was happening again. Just like against Waterloo Christian in the season opener. Just like in Monday’s loss to Kee in Lansing. The Blue Devils led throughout those games only to fall at the very end.
Not this time.
West Central junior guard Aaliyah Gordon inbounded the ball to sophomore guardAbby Squires. Two Starmont defenders crashed in on her, so she lobbed the ball cross court to her older sister, Marlee.
With about 11 seconds left, the senior guard sped across mid court, cut left between two defenders and into the lane, dropping in the go-ahead layup, 34-32.
But wait, it could still happen.
Starmont inbounded quickly and were down court soon enough to let loose another jumper from the right corner this time. It careened harmlessly away off Abby Squires’s outstretched hand.
The Stars dropped to 3-2 with the loss. West Central improved to 2-3.
“We finished a close game finally,” said Ruroden. “We had a double overtime game to open the season, the other night we had an overtime game that we dropped as well. We’re really two free throws and three overtimes away from being 4-1 right now.”
The team is not disheartened.
“They’re still good spirits right now, which is awesome, because we’ve never been in this spot,” he said. “We started to make this step last year with coach (Thomas) Trainor.”
Ruroden was an assistant coach last season when Trainor’s squad improved to 8-13 over, putting the team in an upward trajectory. That was the most wins since 10 in the 2011-12 season.
‘Now that we’re here — we got (assistant) coach (Brad Wild) here now and he’s doing a marvelous job with our girls — we’re plugging away at our process and it’s starting to work for us,” Ruroden said.
West Central senior forward Bryleigh Rouse led all scorers with 15. Starmont junior guard Mallory Vaske led her team with 9.
Starmont connected on four 3-pointers, two by junior guard Sydney Baumgartner and one apiece by Vaske and junior guard Autumn Keppler.
West Central had three 3-pointers go in, one each from Gordon, Abby Squires and Marlee Squires.
SCORING BY QUARTER
WC _7 _10 _ 9 _ 8 — 34
STAR _5_5 _ 11 _ 11 — 32
POINTS — West Central (34): Bryleigh Rouse 15, Aaliyah Gordon 7, Marlee Squires 7, Abby Squires 3, Kaydance Martin 2. Starmont (32): Mallory Vaske 9, Sydney Baumgartner 8, Savana Mesplay 6, Kiara Steger 4, Autumn Keppler 3, Addi Munger 2.
UP NEXT: West Central travels to MFL Mar-Mac (3-0) on Friday for a 6:15 p.m. game. On Tuesday, Dec. 15, the Blue Devils return home for a 6:15 game against Clayton Ridge (1-3). Starmont will host Marquette Catholic on Friday at 6 p.m.