ARLINGTON — Sydney Baumgartner's corner 3-pointer in the closing seconds kept Starmont's Stars alive Thursday night.

West Central's fans and bench collapsed from electric to hushed.

Six points over two games kept the Blue Devils from a 3-1 record rather than 1-3. Twice, they saw leads become losses in the closing seconds so far this young season.

The Blue Devils had one more chance with less than 15 seconds on the clock. Aaliyah Gordon inbounded the ball to Abby Squires. Two Starmont defenders crashed down on her, so she lobbed a pass cross court to her older sister, Marlee. The senior sped across midcourt and cut left through a pair of defenders into the lane for a layup and the lead, 34-32.

Starmont was not done. They hurried the inbound pass with 6.6 seconds and made it down the court for a final desperation jumper from the corner in front of their bench. The shot careened off Abby Squires' outstretched hand.

Later, West Central head coach noted with relief that they were finally able to close out a game

The loss drops the Stars to 3-2, and brought the Blue Devils to 2-3.

West Central senior post player Bryleigh Rouse led all scorers with 15 points. Mallory Vaske led Starmont with 9 points.

Starmont connected on four 3-pointers, two by Sydney Baumgartner and one apiece by Vaske and Autumn Keppler.

West Central had three 3-pointers go in, one each from Gordon, Abby Squires and Marlee Squires.

SCORING BY QUARTER

WC _ 7_10_9_8 — 34

STAR_5_5_11_11 — 32

POINTS — West Central (34): Bryleigh Rouse 15, Aaliyah Gordon 7, Marlee Squires 7, Abby Squires 3, Kaydence Martin 2. Starmont (32): Mallory Vaske 9, Sydney Baumgartner 8, Savana Mesplay 6, Kiara Steger 4, Autumn Keppler 3, Addi Munger 2.

UP NEXT: West Central travels to MFL Mar-Mac (3-0) on Friday for a 6:15 p.m. game. On Tuesday, Dec. 15, the Blue Devils return home for a 6:15 game against Clayton Ridge (1-3).