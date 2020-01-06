The Squires led the Blue Devils past Oelwein Monday night on the Huskies home floor.
West Central’s Marlee Squires scored 16 points in the non-conference basketball game, and Abby Squires pitched in 14 points as West Central won 60-40.
The Blue Devils had four scorers reach double figures. Bryleigh Rouse had 12 and Emma Michels had 10.
Malayna Kiel was Oelwein’s top scorer with 12 points. She was the only Husky to reach double figures. Katie Wegner added 8, followed by Lauren Harrison with 7, Kylee Lickiss and Madison Kunkle with 4 apiece, Madeline McShane with 3 and Abigail Patrick with 2.
For West Central Aaliyah Gordon and Rosita Hepperle each added 4 points.
UP NEXT
Oelwein travels to Dunkerton on Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. game, and will be home Friday against New Hampton at 7:30 p.m.
West Central travels to Kee for a 6:15 p.m. game on Tuesday and then to Central Elkader, again at 6:15 p.m.
SCORING BY QUARTER
Oel | 4 | 14 | 14 | 13 | — 40
WC | 11 | 9 | 23 | 12 | — 60