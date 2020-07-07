MAYNARD — West Central softball rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie Clayton Ridge in game 2 of their Monday night doubleheader. The Blue Devils then pulled out the 18-17 victory in the eighth.
The rallies saved the Blue Devils from being swept on Senior Night, when the school recognized the contributions of outfielder Rosita Hepperle and infielder Aryel Allwood.
In the first game of the doubleheader, Clayton Ridge won 14-8 on the strength of an eight-run fifth inning. The Eagles led 4-3 entering the frame.
The Blue Devils struck back in the bottom of the seventh with five runs, but it was not enough, especially with the Eagles adding two in the top of the inning.
Junior Bryleigh Rouse led the Blue Devils with two hits, including a double, two runs batted in and one run scored. As a team, West Central had only three hits. Sophomore second baseman Emma Michels also hit a double had one RBI and scored once.
In taking the loss, freshman pitcher Abby Squires struck out seven batters in four innings.
In the second game, the Blue Devils slugged 18 hits. Eighth-grade outfielder Kassidy Bantz went 4-for-4 at the plate, including hitting a double, to lead the way. She drove in three runs and scored twice.
Rouse, junior Marlee Squires and Abby Squires each had three hits apiece. Rouse and Marlee Squires each had a double. Rouse led the team with four RBIs. Marlee Squires had two RBIs, as did Abby Squires and sophomore Mikaela Kime.
Hepperle, Allwood and Kime each had one hit. Allwood had one RBI, as did sophomore Elizabeth Hepperle.
Sophomore Emma Michels scored four runs to lead the Blue Devils. She hit two singles.
The Blue Devils improved their season record to 8-7, as Clayton Ridge fell to 5-11.
SCORING BY INNING
Game 1
CLTR 1 0 0 3 8 0 2 — 14
WCN 0 0 3 0 0 0 5 — 8
Game 2
CLTR 4 0 1 0 1 8 2 1 — 17
WCN 0 0 2 4 4 2 4 2 — 18
UP NEXT
West Central is home again on Wednesday for a doubleheader against South Winneshiek (7-7). The first game begins at 5:30 p.m.