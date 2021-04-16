Blue lamp posts honor fallen Iowa State Trooper

OELWEIN – MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center is honoring fallen Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith, turning the lamp posts at the hospital blue this week.
Trooper Smith died in the line of duty during a standoff. He was a trooper for 27 years, and was stationed at the State Patrol’s district 10 post in Oelwein since 1996.
“We send our thoughts and prayers to Sgt. Smith’s family, friends and work colleagues,” said Jill Groth, site administrator of MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center. “Our health care community recognizes his service and is grateful for our partnership with all first responders.”