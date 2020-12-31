The blue recycling bins, property of Fayette County Solid Waste Management Commission, have returned to locations in Oelwein. The City Council had ordered their removal following a decision on Aug. 10 to have the bins taken off city-owned property. The reason for the decision was due to public misuse of the bins, which are for recyclable materials only, paper, cardboard, plastic and tin cans.
After ongoing discussions with the FCSWMC, the city agreed to bring the bins back, but has asked the Commission to review its policies that should be updated since its formation 40 years ago.
The bins, which are for public use, can be found at two locations, the south city parking lot near the historic log cabin, and the parking space north of Oelwein Police headquarters and Cornerstone Inn and Suites. The bins at this location can be accessed from the corner of Second Avenue and Fourth Street Southeast.
The city had sought private businesses to host locations for the bins, but none have come forward at this time.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said the current locations are temporary while the city works toward a final solution.
The City Council had acknowledged that although the city has adopted its own curbside recycling program, there are still many in the rural area, campground and mobile home park that utilize the blue bins, as well as local residents when their own containers are too full. The Commission had previously told city representatives at a meeting that it is the responsibility of each town in the county to host the recycling bins as part of their contract with the FCSWMC.
Mulfinger said the Commission picks up and replaces full bins with empty ones, but does not monitor for garbage. The city has found issue in the past with persons leaving non-recyclable materials and garbage in and around the bins. The more-prominent locations of the bins currently, hopes to stem any misuse of them. Cardboard (boxes broken down), newspaper, tin and plastic are all acceptable items in the bins.