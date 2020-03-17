An Oelwein man bid $1,000 for Harlan Elementary and said he can get a $60,000 performance bond.
The Oelwein School Board approved a preliminary purchase agreement with David D. Moore on Monday as submitted and scheduled public comments on the matter for April 20.
Moore is president and director of the Oelwein Area Historical Society, and runs the Coliseum which the Historical Society owns.
“The only reason I made a proposal to buy it is I couldn’t stand to see it being torn down at $280,000 to $300,000 taxpayer money,” Moore told the Daily Register in a phone call. “According to people of Oelwein, it’s one of the best structurally built buildings in town.”
Moore’s goals for Harlan are to tackle the asbestos, the leaky roof, clean it up, and “have a few tours to people that went to that school” before deciding how to proceed.
“I just hate to see good buildings like that torn down,” he said.
The district is requiring the bond for asbestos removal at the time of closing and as a prerequisite for receiving the warranty deed.
A clause gives the school the right to buy the building back for $1 if it does not become an occupant-based building.
