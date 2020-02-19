Accepting both an asbestos removal bid for the vacant Harlan Elementary School building and one of the two offers to purchase were actions slated for Tuesday’s Oelwein School Board meeting, but following new information, the board held off.
The board entered closed session to discuss real estate early on, wherein open negotiations could disadvantage the board, according to administration.
A committee last Friday had opened four asbestos removal bids based on actions in January. Advanced Environmental had the low bid with $53,850, and showed proof of bond and insurance, as reported in Saturday’s issue.
“Since that publication, we’ve received two offers, one for $1,000 and one for $500,” Superintendent Josh Ehn said. “Basically, based on our conversation in closed session, there’s a need to go back and revisit those two offers before we move forward with the asbestos abatement bids and tear down — move forward with that process. I recommend that we table this action until further negotiation with one of the offerers for purchase.”
The board tabled — or postponed — what the agenda described as “final action on Harlan Elementary School building” as recommended.
In other school building news, architect tours of Wings Park and the High School are scheduled Monday, March 30, Ehn said. The district plans to bring in three architects for the tours, interview each one for about 45 minutes, enter closed session and upon exit, enter a contract.