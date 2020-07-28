Before the Fayette County Fair opened last week, the Fayette County Board of Health issued a public warning that mass gatherings boost the spread of coronavirus. Many people still attended the fair and sat together in a grandstand to watch racing and live music entertainment.
The Fair wrapped up over the weekend, but any affect on the already increasing numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county is yet to be determined. However, in the fair’s wake, the Health Board on Tuesday issued a second warning against mass gatherings.
“(The) Fayette County Board of Health continues to share concerns over mass gatherings within the county as we see an upward trend to our COVID-19 positive cases,” the statement says. “As mass gatherings are one of the easiest ways for COVID-19 to spread, the Fayette County Board of Health recommends NOT holding mass gatherings when social distancing can NOT occur.”
The board members are Clint Ambroson, of West Union; Pat Hunsberger, of Elgin; Hannah Lauer, of Waucoma, Dr. Anthony Leo, of Oelwein and County Supervisor Jeanine Tellin, of Maynard, according to the county’s website.
The confirmed number of people sickened with COVID-19 in Fayette County since March stood at 71, as of Tuesday, with 33 recovered, according to Iowa Department of Health tracking. Nearly half of the infections total, 34 cases, showed up this month.
Fayette County’s case total is lower than most of its adjacent counties: Black Hawk (2,873), Bremer (167), Allamakee (145), Buchanan (91), Clayton (84), Delaware (79), Winneshiek (71) and Chickasaw (48).
Fayette County has had no deaths linked to the virus, While Winneshiek and Buchanan each have seen one death, Black Hawk has had 62 followed by Bremer with seven and Clayton County with three.
“Mass gathering planning of large and small events should include mitigation efforts focusing on social distancing, masking, and proper cleaning and disinfecting,” the statement continues. “Again, if social distancing is unable to occur, the Board of Health recommends cancelling the event at this time.
“If planning an event, please visit the CDC and IDPH websites for guidance on mass gatherings. There are many resources available to provide recommendations on readiness and planning a mass gathering, such as https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/large-events/index.html.
“Local public health is willing to review personal, organizational, business, school, community, and other mass gathering mitigation plans and offer feedback and recommendations to ensure the health and safety of the community as a whole. Call (563) 422-6267.
“By working together, we can continue to keep Fayette County safe for all residents. Thank you for all your efforts in fighting COVID-19.”
The Fayette County Fair Board had developed a COVID-19 mitigation plan, which it posted on the fair’s website. Board members considered the recommendations of local, state and national health officials as well at the fair’s insurance provider as they crafted the plan to allow for regular livestock shows, food vendors and grandstand entertainment, the plan says.
The Fair Board’s posted plan concludes: “Following the state of Iowa’s lead, personal responsibility is requested for people to determine if they feel comfortable attending the fair during this time. We ask that everyone be courteous to those around you and respect each other’s social distancing. We ask that anyone showing any symptoms not attend the fair. Face coverings are not required but are highly recommended to help slow the spread of COVID-19. High risk or vulnerable individuals are asked to consider staying home as well.”