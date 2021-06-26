FAIRBANK — Contestants for 2021 Fairbank Island Queen spent three hours together Thursday while waiting to do their interviews. They decorated tables for the banquet that night and posters for the parade set for Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
Mary Bodensteiner was crowned Island Queen on Thursday as family members, fellow candidates and other Wapsie Valley classmates, and community looked on. She is the daughter of Kevin and Brenda Bodensteiner, who attended along with her grandpa, Ron Bodensteiner. Her siblings are Adam, Jarod and sister-in-law Mary Lowe.
“They all would have been amazing queens, and I’m so happy I was able to have the experience with them,” Bodensteiner said.
Crowning her was 2020 Miss Fairbank/Island Queen Courtney Schmitz, who was named on Nov. 28 in a socially distanced video ceremony owing to the pandemic and cancellation of Island Days 2020.
Both Bodensteiner (2021) and Schmitz (2020) will be eligible to compete in the Buchanan County Fair this year, according to Bodensteiner.
The Fairbank Fire Department sponsored Bodensteiner.
Others honored were First Runner-Up Nolynn Silva, daughter of Armando and Janece Silva, sponsored by Little Island Child Care Center; Second Runner-Up Bridget Seemann daughter of Richard “Bubba” and Sarah Seemann sponsored by Fairbank Development Corp.; and Ms. Congeniality Ellie Neil, daughter of Todd and Alisa Neil, sponsored by Fairbank Community Club.
Floral Images and Gifts of Fairbank donated the roses and sashes.
VanDenover Jewelry of Oelwein made not only the tiara but also a pendant for each of the winners.
Fairbank Development Corp. hosted the contest.
Before crowning her successor, the queen typically represents Fairbank at the Buchanan County Fair, helps out with the Santa meet and greet at the American Legion Hall and Easter Bunny in the gazebo and other appearances as needed.
In school, Bodensteiner has played basketball, run cross country and track, participated in FFA where she was elected president for 2021-22, and was inducted into Wapsie Honor Society.
She stays active in her community, volunteering for Immaculate Conception Church breakfasts and projects, and for the Fairbank Fire Department cleaning trucks.
Special honors include honor roll, FFA Star Junior Award, North Iowa Cedar League Basketball Second Team All-Conference honors, and the lead FFA officership.
In five years, she hopes to be working toward a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Iowa State University. She also intends to stay active in church and professional opportunities.
She cites her mom as her biggest influence not only in academics but also helping her grow in her faith.