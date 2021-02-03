On Tuesday, Emma Woodson became the first Oelwein Middle School student to use a token to select a book from a vending machine that was unveiled this week.
“Hooray for Emma whose kindness was rewarded, and hooray to Karen Tharaldson’s family for making this dream a reality!” Middle School Librarian Diane Sperfslage posted to social media Tuesday.
Staff members give students tickets that can be redeemed in the library for a book vending machine token, Sperfslage told the Daily Register.
“They earn tickets by doing something awesome,” Sperfslage said. “It may be an exceptional assignment, some special kindness or any number of things. These tickets are for everybody and not just high academic achievers. Maybe somebody just has an exceptionally good day...good reason for a ticket!
“The goal is for all students to receive at least one free book this year,” she said.
Karen Wakeford Tharaldson was a longtime language arts teacher at the middle school. She passed away on March 24, 2018.
Last summer, her daughters, Karinne Tharaldson and Kirsten Tharaldson Hawkins contacted Sperfslage wanting to make a donation to the middle school library.
“Karen loved the school and reading and kids,” Sperfslage said. “They asked me for suggestions. I suggested the vending machine. We have one at Wings Park and I thought the Middle School students would love it as well.
“The Tharaldson family sent a check and I met with Superintendent (Josh) Ehn and came up with a plan. He ordered the machine and I ordered the books. He also converted the machine from taking money to tokens.”
The coronavirus pandemic halted the Scholastic book fairs, Sperfslage indicated. The vending machine books are ordered through a brand of the Scholastic company at low-cost with the agreement that they be given away and not charged-for.
The selections represent “a good variety of high-interest books for students at a variety of reading levels,” she said.
Books have been given away at the schools on occasion, but the vending machine makes book ownership a fixture.
According to a 2010 article in the journal “Research in Social Stratification and Mobility”: “Children growing up in homes with at least twenty books get three years more schooling than children from bookless homes, independent of their parents’ education, occupation, and class” (“Family scholarly culture and educational success: Books and schooling in 27 nations” by M.D. Evans et al) quoted on the Ferst Readers literacy program website.
According to the IEA Reading Literacy study in 1996 quoted on the same website, 61% of low-income families do not have a single book suitable for a child.