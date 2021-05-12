WEST UNION — School officials, teachers and students; hospital staff; law enforcement officers, local business persons, county officials and members of the community all turned out for an appearance by U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley at West Union Trenching, in West Union, Tuesday, May 4.
The senator’s stop was part of his push to promote expansion and upgrading of broadband and fiber optic service. West Union Trenching has been doing much of the installation work of the new fiber optic lines in the area.
“I want to thank them for their work in getting more broadband and fiber to homes,” Grassley told the audience.
The senator almost immediately began fielding questions from anyone.
One of the first questions came from Fayette County Supervisor Janell Bradley who asked him about what could be done to better monitor our southern border with Mexico.
“We need to enforce the laws we have in place there,” Grassley said, explaining that the border patrol officers are being spread thin as they are having to watch over the children that are being held there as well as maintain their patrolling duties.
The senator said the situation at the border is one of grave concern.
“There are children coming across the border with phone numbers around their wrists of relatives to contact once they get inside the United States. It’s also a health risk when you have people arriving in vehicles where they were shoulder to shoulder,” he said.
One member of the audience asked the senator why he referred to members of the Senate as “us” or “them” in reference to Republican (Grassley) and Democrat members.
“Shouldn’t it be ‘we’?” the person asked. “When you work together you can get something accomplished.”
Grassley then pointed out several measures that did meet with some form of bipartisan support including the Criminal Reform Act that had been signed by former President Donald Trump, and an opiates reduction measure, clean water bill and hate crimes bill, that were all approved almost unanimously.
He was asked about election reform and proposed bill that would require states to use a set of national regulations.
Grassley said he foresees this measure being passed at some point, with the Democratic majority in the Senate.
“I think there was some fraud in the last election but I think it was more irregularities,” he commented.
He was asked what his opinion was of minority farmers receiving extra funding assistance from the government, including the forgiveness of 120 percent of a start up loan.
“I think it’s unconstitutional,” Grassley said.
When asked about student loan forgiveness, he said he felt that was unfair to taxpayers.
He was asked about what his opinion was on why Iowa seems to be at almost a standstill now in terms of Covid vaccinations, with many counties, including Fayette, sending back allotted doses. The senator said he thinks it’s a situation where people are worried now about the chances of getting blood clots with the recent cases associated with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. He said he doesn’t believe it has anything to do with politics.
“I tell people to get it,” he said, pointing out that he was vaccinated almost as soon as the vaccine became available.
He was also asked to comment on Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds recent action of returning $95 million in COVID relief funds earmarked for testing expenses for schools.
“If the testing isn’t needed, then it’s her responsibility to send it back,” Grassley said. When asked if the funds could be used in other areas, he said that would have to be reviewed to see if that would meet the requirements that went along with the funds.