When Kmart and Shopko stores disappeared from the local landscape, Todd and JoDee Granberg of Oelwein felt compelled to bring a new discount shopping experience to the neighborhood. The Granbergs had sold their Rite Price business and embarked on a new business adventure with business owner Janice Bowers of Jesup.
The Bowers Discount Store opened in Hazleton in October 2018 through owners Janice Bowers, and Todd and JoDee Granberg. Bowers also owns and operates sister stores in Independence and Vinton.
“We both grew up in Oelwein and wanted to provide a shopping experience that we thought was missing,” JoDee said of her and Todd’s decision. They still owned the Rite Price building in Oelwein that had been leased by new owners. When it became empty, they decided to expand the Hazleton Bowers to Oelwein and filled the space with great products at discount prices.
Through some of their business connections from their days in the office equipment industry, they had met others with similar products and some different products as well. They decided they did not want to return to the office supply area, but rather branch into housewares, clothing, home décor and similar goods. Janice Bowers provided the business outlet to get them started. They are able to by extra stock, out-of-season stock, overstock, and other merchandise in bulk loads and offer it to customers and great savings.
“Basically, anything you would buy from Target, Walmart, Bed, Bath and Beyond, Overstock.com, or Amazon, etc., we get in our stores,” JoDee said. “It’s a similar type of discount store but with new stock always coming in every day. Right now we have a half-price sale on clothing and shoes as everyone is getting ready for back-to-school time.”
JoDee and Todd filled their former Rite Price building with merchandise and opened in mid-June. Persons can find everything from clothing and shoes, to school supplies, housewares, some toys, furniture, bedding, lamps, and the list goes on, changing each day.
“If you don’t find what you are looking for at our Oelwein store (Bower’s North), our Hazleton location is even larger and may have what you want there,” JoDee said.
The two locations have proven to not only appeal to customers but have been a source of employment for several in the area. JoDee said in addition to the two of them, they employ 6or 7 full-time and 13 to 15 part-time staff.
Bowers North at 214 S. Frederick Ave., is open seven days a week. Hours are 10 ba.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, until 7 p.m. Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. People can follow specials and new arrival merchandise by liking their Facebook page.