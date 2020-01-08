WATERLOO — The Oelwein boys bowling team lost Friday at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo to Waverly-Shell Rock by 831 pins, 2,103 to 2,934.
Oelwein's individual series scores were Hunter Penhollow (142,159) 301, Tyler Hosto (151,126) 277, Austin Hoover (153, 110) 263, Caden Penhollow (128, 126) 254, Sebastain Abernathy (104, 113) 217, and Noah Gross (85, 78) 163.
Oelwein's baker game scores were 172, 142, 162, 146 and 169.
UP NEXT
The Huskies host Sumner-Fredericksburg at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Viper Lanes.