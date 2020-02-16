CHARLES CITY — Oelwein freshman Austin Espe won first place among the boys at the Individual Conference Tournament on Saturday in Charles City.
The two bowlers from each of 12 teams at the tournament began the day by rolling three games apiece. The top eight series went on to a final roll off.
Espe rolled a 685 series (204, 237 and 244) to earn the second seed. Charles City senior Cade Schmidt rolled a 755 series for the first seed.
In the finals, Espe first defeated seventh-seeded Denver senior Nathan Booms 232-183.
In the second round, Espe rolled 197 to defeat sixth-seeded Columbus Catholic senior Casey Halbmaier, who had a 176.
Espe won the title over the fourth-seeded Charles City sophomore Cael Boehlen, 210-192. Boehlen had eliminated Schmidt in the second round.
UP NEXT
The Huskies travel to Cadillac Lanes on Tuesday for Varsity Districts. Teams and individuals will qualify at this tournament for State. Bowling begins at 1 p.m.