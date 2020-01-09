WATERLOO — Oelwein’s Hunter Penhollow had the boys squad’s high series when the Huskies took on Waverly-Shell Rock at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo on Friday, Jan. 3
Penhollow rolled a 142 in the first game and a 159 in the second for a 301 series. Tyler Hosto (151, 126) had a 277 series, followed by Austin Hoover (153, 110) 263, Caden Penhollow (128, 126) 254, Sebastain Abernathy (104, 113) 217, and Noah Gross (85, 78) 163.
The Go-Hawks won all five baker games: 203-172, 213-142, 206-162, 194-146, and 200-169
W-SR defeated its Oelwein by 831 pins (2,934-2,103).
DEC. 20 MATCH
IN INDEE
At the Dec. 20 match against Independence at Lucky 10 Lanes in Independence, the Oelwein boys won 2,474 pins to 2,468. Austin Espe had the top series for Oelwein, rolling a 223 in game 1 and a 169 in game 2, for a 392 series. Devon Pint had a 365 series (151,214), followed by Collin Ricchio (178, 152) 330, Jestin Espe (196, 108) 304, Storm Schmidtke (128, 113) 241, and Austin Hoover (100, 105) 205.
Oelwein won four of the five baker games: 132-123, 173-146, 186-182, and 198-191. Independence won one, 184-153. The Oelwein boys are now 4-6 in matches this season with an average match score of 2,443.2.
The Oelwein girls did not have enough players to field a full varsity. However, Brielle Belden led with (177, 133) 310, followed by Jazmin Troxell (97, 108) 205, and Shalymar Evens (59, 94) 153.
UP NEXT
Oelwein hosts Sumner-Fredericksburg (2-6, 2,402.5 average score) at Viper Lanes at 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10.