SUMNER — Four members of the Oelwein boys bowling team rolled two-game series totals above 300, but their host on Friday, Sumner-Fredericksburg was able to get the win by 78 pins, 2,512 to 2,434.
Sophomore Austin Espe led the Huskies in the individual games round of the meet with a 360 series (171, 189). Senior Jestin Espe rolled a 346 (157, 189) followed by Storm Schmidtke’s 322 (175, 147), senior Austin Hoover’s 303 (142, 161), junior Nathan Dolf’s 275 (145, 130) and junior Sebastian Abernathy’s 275 (138, 137).
Sumner-Fredericksburg senior Ryan Rochford led all bowlers with a 391 series (201, 190), followed by senior Chris Wehling’s 338 (157, 181), senior Lane Arens’s 328 (135, 193), senior Thundyr Quigley’s 298 (139, 159), junior Jacob Rader’s 297 (176, 121) and senior Tim Jarchow’s 272 (124, 148).
The Cougars led 1,652 pins to 1,606 after round 1.
The Huskies opened the second round with a 221 baker game, the highest of the night for either team. The Cougars, however, won the round 860 to 828.
UP NEXT
Sumner-Fredericksburg will host Denver at 4 p.m. Friday at Panther Lanes in Tripoli.
Oelwein will host North Fayette Valley at 4 p.m. Friday at Viper Lanes in Oelwein.
NFV 2,458, Waukon 2,407
WAUKON — The TigerHawks boys bowling team pulled together a 51-pin victory in Waukon on Friday.
Waukon senior Noah Schellsmidt rolled the best two-game series of the match at 380 (193, 187). Sophomore Cody Huinker rolled a 375 (224, 151) for the Indians followed by senior Drew Richards’s 296 (164, 132), sophomore Tyler Jones’s 271 (143, 128), senior Ryan Vander Velden’s 243 (127, 116), and sophomore Cael Rethwisch’s 228 (116, 112)
North Fayette Valley sophomore Mason Brown-Gonnerman had his squad’s best series at 335 (172, 163) followed by sophomore Connor McMurray’s 328 (172, 156), junior Kelton Loomis’s 324 (169, 155), sophomore Thomas Sadler’s 319 (177, 142), sophomore Brice Burgin’s 282 (149, 133), sophomore Shawn Gilson’s 258 (135, 123).
North Fayette Valley led Waukon 1,588 to 1,565 after the individual games first round.
The TigerHawks collected 870 more pins in the baker games second round. Waukon tallied 842.
UP NEXT
North Fayette Valley travels to Viper Lanes in Oelwein for a 4 p.m. match.