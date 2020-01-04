CHARLES CITY — Sumner-Fredericksburg’s boys and girls varsity squads lost on the road Friday to perennial power Charles City Comets.
The top bowlers for the Cougars boys varsity were Jacob Rader with a 417 series and Ryan Rochford with a 348 series.
The top bowlers for the Comets were Noah Reams with a 479 series, Cael Bohlen with a 439 series and Cade Schmidt with a 436 series.
The top bowlers for the Cougars girls were Emma Pitz with a 298 series and Kayla Kulhman with a 263 series.
The top bowlers for the Comets were Joslyn Cotton with a 373 series, Lily Usher with a 351 series, and Brianna Ross with a 338 series.
“We definitely need to work on single pins,” said Sumner-Fredericksburg head Coach Ryan Dougan. “When you pick up nine on your first ball, picking up single pins should not be as difficult as it was tonight.
“For the most part individually, some of the bowlers were more consistent. Overall as a team we need to be more consistent.
“The biggest takeaway from a positive standpoint was we didn’t give up, even though we were behind 500 pins after individual games. The boys actually bowled one of their better baker series of the year. That’s something to build on.
“As far as the girls go, we had a couple high series for the girls. Kayla her high game tonight was her highest series ever. Alyssa had a 124 game and she just started this year. Her first game was a 46 so she goes from a 46 to a 124. We are headed in the right direction.
“Jacob Rader had a 417 series that is the highest series ever.”
UP NEXT
Sumner-Fredericksburg travels to Oelwein on Friday. Bowling begins at 4 p.m. at Viper Lanes.
TEAM STATS
Cougars Varsity
Boys Girls
Ind: 1,575 Ind. 1,225
Baker: 783 Baker: 551
Total 2,358 Total 1,776
Comets Varsity
Boys Girls
Ind: 2128 Ind:1702
Baker: 950 Baker: 827
Total: 3,078 Total: 2529