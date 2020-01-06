WATERLOO — The Oelwein boys bowling team opened the new year with a matchup against Waverly-Shell Rock on Friday, Jan. 3, at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo.
W-SR defeated its Northeast Iowa Conference rival by by 831 pins (2,934-2,103).
The Go-Hawks improved their record to 5-1 and are now on a three-game winning streak.
Oelwein statistics were not available. According to Quik Stats Iowa, the Huskies boys are 4-5 overall.
Individually, Noah Jeppesen led the way with 443 total points (224 first game, 219 second). Freshman Noah Dougan was right behind, posting 401 points (214, 187).
Isaac Britt was third on W-SR in points with 391 (223, 168), Cole Ross posted 343 (171, 172), Ethan Hennings scored 340 (159, 181), and Seth Benschoter scored 283 (131, 152).
UP NEXT
Oelwein hosts Sumner-Fredericks-burg at Viper Lanes at 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10.