SUMNER — Games don’t get much tighter than this one.
Columbus Catholic’s boys basketball team slipped past Sumner-Frederickburg by the slimmest of margins in overtime on Monday in Sumner, winning 42-41.
The score was tied at 7 after the first quarter. In the second, the Cougars opened a 7-point lead that the Sailors erased in time to go into the half tied at 17. Tied at 33 at the end of regulation, the teams played one overtime session.
S-F sophomore Peyton Schmitz led the Cougars in scoring with 15 points, followed by senior Kody VanEngelenburg with 10. Also scoring were senior James Stimson (7), sophomore Klay Seehase (6) and junior Nathan Zupke (3).
Schmitz let the Cougars with seven of the team’s 30 rebounds, followed by Seehase (6), VanEngelenburg (6), Zupke (5), Stimson (5) and junior Beau Nederhoff (1).
S-F, Columbus Catholic and Hudson are in a three-way tie for fifth place in the North Iowa Cedar League East Division with conference records of 4-5. The Cougars and Sailors are also 5-7 overall.
UP NEXT
The Cougars travel to Calmar on Thursday to take on South Winneshiek (9-3 overall). The boys varsity will play after the 6:30 p.m. girls varsity game.
SCORING BY QUARTERS
SF 7 10 6 10 8 — 41
CC 7 10 8 8 9 — 42