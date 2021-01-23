...Slippery Travel Developing This Afternoon as Snow Moves In...
.Snow will continue to spread across portions of northeast Iowa
and southeast Minnesota early this afternoon, and is expected to
approach the Mississippi River by late afternoon. Snow continues
tonight before ending early Sunday. Accumulations of 2 to 6 inches
of fluffy snow are expected. The bulk of the snow will fall this
evening and overnight.
Be ready for snow-covered, slippery roads and reduced visibility.
If you must travel, slow down and allow extra time to reach your
destination.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&