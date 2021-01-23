Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

CHARLES CITY -- A 29-point third quarter put Friday night's game in Charles City out of reach for Oelwein boys basketball. The Comets won the Northeast Iowa Conference matchup, 76-56.

Oelwein's season record dropped to 4-11. Charles City's improved 5-7.

SCORING BY QUARTER

OL_ 6 _ 20 _ 13 _ 17 -- 56

CC_ 16_ 12_ 29 _ 19 -- 76

