INDEPENDENCE — The Independence boys basketball win streak ended at three Monday night, when the Charles City Comets came south to get a 78-54 victory.
Independence is 3-6 in the WaMaC and 4-7 overall. Charles City is 6-1 in the Northeast Iowa Conference, and 7-5 overall. The Comets remain atop the NEIC standings despite a 76-59 home loss on Jan. 16 to Decorah.
SCORING BY QUARTERS
IND 11 14 11 17 — 54
CC 15 27 20 16 — 78
UP NEXT
The Mustangs travel on Friday to Clear Creek Amana for a 7:30 p.m. game.