Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE — The Independence boys basketball win streak ended at three Monday night, when the Charles City Comets came south to get a 78-54 victory.

Independence is 3-6 in the WaMaC and 4-7 overall. Charles City is 6-1 in the Northeast Iowa Conference, and 7-5 overall. The Comets remain atop the NEIC standings despite a 76-59 home loss on Jan. 16 to Decorah.

SCORING BY QUARTERS

IND 11 14 11 17 — 54

CC 15 27 20 16 — 78

UP NEXT

The Mustangs travel on Friday to Clear Creek Amana for a 7:30 p.m. game.

Tags