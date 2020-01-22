MAYNARD — A 31-point fourth quarter was not enough to get the West Central boys basketball team its third win of the season Tuesday night.
Cedar Valley Christian led Blue Devils by only 3 points at the half, but the Huskies outscored the home team 14-2 in the third quarter, expanding the lead to 15.
Cedar Valley Christian sophomore Levi Telecky led all scorers with a season-high 38 points. His former high was 31. He shot 16-for-23 and only attempted two 3-pointers, making one.
Juniors Aidan Nelson and Anthony Martin led West Central scorers with 17 an 15, respectively. Also scoring were junior Tayton Molyneux (8), freshmen Brandon Cushion (6) and Creighton Houge (5). Sophomore Logan Wescott and juniors Hunter Kent-Thomas and Brady Molyneux each added 2.
West Central out-rebounded the Huskies 29-22, but Cedar Valley Christian stole the ball back 13 times. The Blue Devils has six steals.
The Huskies also were 18-for-29 from the free throw line, while the Blue Devils were 1-of-9.
SCORING BY QUARTER
WC | 13 | 11 | 2 | 31 | — 57
CVC | 15 | 12 | 14 | 26 | — 67
UP NEXT
The Blue Devils (2-11) will host East Buchanan (2-9) Thursday night.