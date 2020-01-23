MAYNARD — The East Buchanan boys basketball team is on a two-game win streak after its 62-34 win over West Central Thursday night in Maynard. On Tuesday, the Buccaneers won 71-51 at Starmont.
West Central is now 2-12 overall. East Buchanan is 3-9.
Tyson Russell led the Buccaneers with 17 points against the Blue Devils, followed by Kaiden Gage with 13.
Logan Wescott led West Central scorers with 11 points, followed by Aiden Nelson with 8.
UP NEXT
West Central hosts North Fayette Valley on Friday And MFL Mar-Mac on Monday.
East Buchanan hosts Maquoketa Valley.