When Oelwein’s Cole Hamilton and Charles City’s Chase Low leaped after the ball in the opening tipoff the Huskies-Comets boys basketball game Friday night, they were making history.
The Sacred Heart gymnasium has not hosted a regular season varsity boys basketball game since the early 1970’s. Oelwein Superintendent Josh Ehn said they think the last time was 1972.
The Comets, however, kept more to recent history as they defeated the Huskies 75-57. Oelwein has lost four straight games now to Charles City. The last time Oelwein won was Dec. 14, 2018.
Dating back to 2007, Northeast Iowa Conference rival Charles City is 21-7 against Oelwein.
Oelwein senior guard Jacob King led all scorers with 27. Charles City’s Low was right behind him with 23.
Although Oelwein shot field goals at a 60.5% clip and Charles City shot 47.5%, the Comets made 59 attempts to Oelwein’s 38.
Charles City outrebounded Oelwein only 23-21, but the Comets had 20 steals. Oelwein had eight.
Charles City is now 2-2 overall, Oelwein is 2-3.
SCORING BY QUARTER
CC 25 14 18 18 — 75
OEL 9 20 7 21 — 57
POINTS
Charles City: JJ Ritter 14, Jose Hernandez 14, Mario Hoefer 2, Chase Low 23, Ian Collins 4, Jeremiah Chapman 4, Cael Ruzicka 2.
Oelwein: Jacob King 27, Cole Hamilton 10, Ethan Studebaker 6, Duncan Tripp 6, Carter Jeanes 3, Jeremiah Sulivan 3, Spencer Logan 2.
REBOUNDS
Charles City: Riter 1, Hernandez 1, Hoefer 4, Low 11, Collins 3, Chapman 2, Ruzicka 1.
Oelwein: Brennan Sauser 2, King 1, Jeanes 1, Hamilton 4, Studebaker 5, Tripp 4, Sullivan 2, Brock Steinlage 1.
STEALS
Charles City: Ritter 1, Hernandez 4, Hoefer 4, Low 4, Barry 4, Collins 3.
Oelwein: King 4, Jeanes 1, Hamilton 1, Logan 1, Tripp 1.
UP NEXT: Oelwein travels to New Hampton (1-3) on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. game.
Wapsie Valley shuts down Sailors
WATERLOO — The Warriors improved their season record to 3-0 with a 67-25 road win over winless Columbus Catholic on Friday in Waterloo.
Warrior Gunner Meyer led all scorers with 17, dropping in four 3-pointers.
Jeseph Haag led Columbus with 11.
SCORING BY QUARTER
WV 13 31 15 8 — 67
CC 6 8 6 5 — 25
POINTS
Wapsie Valley: Gunner Meyer 17, Kobe Risse 12, Blayde Bellis 11, Mason Harter 8, Parker Landsgard 7, Tyler Ott 5, Andrew Westpfahl 4, Gibsen Kane 3.
Columbus Catholic: Joesph Haag 11, Carter Gallagher 5, Jon Dobson 5, Ben Trost 2, Alex Feldman 2.
UP NEXT: Wapsie Valley hosts Union (0-3) on Monday, Dec. 14 at 7:45 p.m.
MFL Mar-Mac drops West Central
MONONA — West Central’s Aiden Nelson scored 20 on the road as MFL Mar-Mac defeated the Blue Devils 72-46 for their first win of the season.
West Central fell to 1-4. The Bulldogs are 1-3.
The Bulldogs have won eight in a row against West Central.
The last win for the Blue Devils was Jan. 13, 2015, 70-65.
SCORING BY QUARTER
WC 9 8 14 15 — 46
MFL 22 18 7 25 — 72
POINTS
West Central: Aiden Nelson 20, Logan Wescott 13, Creighton Houge 6, John Tyler 2, Brandon Cushion 2, Jadyn Rouse 2, Charlie Sieck 1.
MFL Mar-Mac: Cayden Ball 13, Wyatt Powell 13, Wyatt Powell 17, Carver Bietz-Bentien 12, Colin Moses 10, Gavin Meana 9, Kaden Stocker 9, Max Havlicek 2.
Weekend SCORES
NEIC
Friday: Decorah 74, New Hampton 31; Waverly-Shell Rock 65, Waukon 49
Saturday: New Hampton 57, Kee 32
NICL - East
Friday: Denver 94, Union 34; Dike-New Harford 68, Hudson 52: Aplington-Parkersburg 84, Jesup 83
Saturday: Denver 98, Saint Ansgar 45
Tri-Rivers-West
Friday: Marquette Catholic at Starmont, canceled; Alburnett 65, Lisbon 40; North Linn 80, Calamus-Wheatland 49; Maquoketa Valley 52, Cedar Valley Christian 24; Springville 60, Midland 23
Saturday: Midland 71, Central City 37; North Linn 95, Cedar Valley Christian 32; Calamus-Wheatland 73, East Buchanan 52.
UPPER IOWA
Friday: Clayton Ridge 42, Postville 31; North Fayette Valley 63, Central Elkader 33; Kee 58, Turkey Valley 53
Saturday: New Hampton 57, Kee 32.