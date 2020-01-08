HUDSON — A strong fourth quarter was not enough to lift Sumner- Fredericksburg over Hudson on the road Tuesday night. The Pirates won 46-42 over the Cougars.
Sophomore Peyton Schmitz led S-F in scoring with 11 points followed by junior Kody VanEngelenburg with 10, senior James Stimson with 8, senior Cayden Bergman with 7, sophomore Klay Seehase with 4 and junior Nathan Zupke with 2.
The Cougars were 5-for-7 on free throws, 17-for-58 on field goals, and 3-for 16 on 3-point shots.
Hudson went 13-for-16 at the free throw line, 16-for 39 on field goals and 1-for-10 on 3-pointers.
Both teams had 26 total rebounds, but the Pirates out-rebounded the Cougars on defense 21-13.
S-F is now 2-3 in the North Iowa Cedar League East and 3-4 overall. Hudson is 2-3 in conference and 5-3 overall.
UP NEXT
The Cougars host Wapsie Valley (2-4, 3-5) at on Friday, Jan. 10, after the girls varsity game, which begins at 6:15 p.m.
SCORING BY QUARTER
S-F | 11 | 10 | 4 | 17 | — 42
Hudson | 11 | 11 | 9 | 15 | — 46