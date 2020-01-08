TAMA — The Independence varsity boys basketball team moved into a four-way tie for third in the WaMaC West with a 56-35 win Tuesday night at South Tama.
“We showed some solid things early on and had some great execution with our zone sets to get great looks, but had some guys' shots not fall," said head coach Chad Beatty. "We then stopped trusting our game plan, sets and went onto doing our own thing which allowed South Tama to make a run to pull within 3 or 4 points during the mid second quarter.
"South Tama's energy and willingness to compete was quite high during their run and we weren't willing to match it mentally or physically. I challenged some of guys about cutting corners, taking the easy route, and not trusting our stuff during a timeout and again during halftime.
"I give our guys a ton of credit, because we responded with high energy and some defensive intensity that allowed us to make a strong run to expand our lead to cruise to a victory.”
Independence held South Tama to 36 points.
Offensively, the Mustangs, had three strong quarters, Beatty said, but struggled in the second only scoring 7.
“I felt during our stretch run, Bryce Weber, Jerad Jensen, Jesse Ludwig and Logan Schmitt played extremely hard for us,” Beatty said.
Blake Bartz paced the Mustangs with 16 points while Ethan McCormick added 14.
Independence was 11 of 23 at the free throw line.
SCORING BY QUARTER
Independence | 15 | 7 | 17 | 17 | — 56
South Tama | 5 | 8 | 11 | 12 | — 36
UP NEXT
Independence will host Vinton-Shellsburg on Friday, Jan. 10, with a chance to take control of third place in the WaMaC West. It's also Youth Boys Basketball introduction night. The game times are freshmen at 4:30 p.m., sophomores at 6 p.m. and varsity at 7:30 p.m.
Development teams
Independence boys basketball won games at all three levels on Tuesday in Tama
The freshmen and sophomores are continuing to improve at a nice pace and really sharing the ball, Beatty said. Different guys step up each night out.
The sophomore team on Friday night with a win can get back to a .500 record. Going into the season “no one in our community except us coaches believed that was possible,” Beatty said.
“Several of their players, who in past years rarely had a chance to contribute, are now flourishing with their opportunities, trusting our system, and their teammates. It's really fun to see them develop.”