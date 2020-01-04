Down 10 points with 5:30 left in the game Oelwein’s Jacob King hurried to the the top of the arch and drilled an all-net, 3-pointer. He sank five overall.
After a 15-point first half, King was held to 10 in the second. Ethan Studebaker, who was held to 1 point in the first rattled off 12 in the second.
But in the end, Oelwein had to intentionally foul Mustangs, hoping they’d miss their free throws and Oelwein’s fortunes at the basket would change. They didn’t. By the 2-minute mark Independence led 57-48 and would go on to win 65-54.
King led the Oelwein scorers with 25 points, followed by Studemanker with 13, Cam Palmer with 6, Riley Hamilton and Nick Dittmer with with 4 apiece, and Cole Hamilton with 2.
Oelwein had six 3-pointers, but Independence had 9.
The Huskies were 6-for-11 at the free throw line, while the Mustangs were 14-for-27.
Four Mustangs scored in double figures. Blake Bartz and Ethan McCormick had 13 apiece. Koby Ridder and Kaleb Lamphier each scored 11. Logan Schmitt had 8 followed by Koby Beatty with 3, and Brayden Holt, Jered Jensen and Jesse Ludwig each with 2.
Oelwein is now 1-6 overall. Independence, which lost to Mount Vernon 44-74 at home on Friday is 2-6.
UP NEXT
Oelwein will host West Central (1-7) on Monday. The game will begin when the varsity girls basketball game, which begins at 6:15 p.m. ends.
Independence will travel to South Tama on Tuesday. The game will begin at 7 p.m.