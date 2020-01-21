Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

HUDSON — Three Jesup players scored in double figures Monday night in the J-Hawks' 1-point road win over Hudson.

Jesup senior Cooper Fuelling scored 16 to lead Jesup, followed by sophomore Carson Lienau (12), and senior Landon Borrett (10). Fuelling was 2-for-4 from 3-point range and 6-of-7 in free throw attempts. 

Junior Jase Pilcher added 9 points and sophomore Corbin Fuelling had 3.

The Pirates had a 5-point lead at the half, 28-23, which it expanded to 8 by the end of the third quarter, 43-35.

Jesup, however, owned the final frame, outscoring Hudson 15-6 to get the 50-49 win.

Jesup out-rebounded Hudson 28-15. Lienau collected the game high of eight rebounds. 

Hudson managed to get only three offensive rebounds, as Jesup took away second-chance shots by pulling down 17 defensive rebounds.

Jesup is now 3-10 overall. Hudson is 5-5.

Hudson has now lost two games in a row by the score 49-50. Wapsie Valley was the victor on Jan 14.

SCORING BY QUARTER

Jesup | 9 |  14 |  12 |  15 | — 50

Hudson  | 9  | 19  | 15  | 6  | — 49

UP NEXT

The J-Hawks travel to Aplington-Parkersburg on Friday.

Tags