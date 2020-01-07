JESUP -- Taking shots right up until the buzzer helped propel the Jesup boys basketball team to a 54-49 win over heretofore-undefeated non-conference foe Don Bosco.
The J-Hawks rise to 2-7 overall, and the Dons fall to 5-1.
"It was a really good win for us," said coach Joe Smeins. "This is a really big rivalry between Don Bosco and Jesup. A lot of the kids have known each other for a long time.
"We've lost seven games this year, but five of them, we've lost within the last four minutes of the game, so it's probably time we got over the hump."
Jase Pilcher sunk shots at the buzzer ending the first and second quarters, which closed at 13-11 and 23-16, respectively. Tanner Cole got in a late shot near the end of the third, 38-24. And Cooper Fuelling sunk four free-throws (with the clock paused) during the last 7 seconds of the fourth.
Cooper Fuelling led scoring far and away, contributing 20 points.
"Cooper Fuelling was the man tonight," Smeins said. "His little brother Corbin hit some big shots for us," the second most, with 8 points.
"I thought the key tonight was we got some scoring from some complementary players," Smeins said. Jase Pilcher and Landon Borett each added 7 points, and Heath Wyant shot for 6.
Carson Lienau added 4 points across three shots, and Cole sunk a 2-pointer.
Brodie Kresser, whom Smeins termed "one of our best players," sat out owing to an injury.
That led to the lineup adjustments.
"Corbin Fuelling's given us a good lift-off," Smeins said. "He didn't start playing varsity until Saturday night."
Was it new initiative, younger players stepping up, or a bit of both that helped Jesup win?
"Some of it's just confidence," Smeins said. "We made some shots tonight in the first half, got some energy, to be able to finish the game finally. We hadn't finished a game yet this year; we finally finished one. Excited to see where we will go."