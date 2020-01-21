FAIRBANK — The Wapsie Valley boys basketball team outscored Dike-New Hartford by 15 points in the second quarter Monday night at home, and the previously No. 6-ranked Wolverines could not recover.
With the 57-42 victory, the Warriors have extended their win streak to three and are
6-5 overall.
Dike-New Hartford, after dropping three straight, is 10-3.
Kiks Rosengarten led the Warriors with 24 points, with 13 coming in the second half.
He was followed in scoring by Blayde Bellis (9), Kobe Risse (8), Gunner Meyer (8), Tyler Ott (5), Casey O’Donnell (2) and Brody Stark (1).
Although Dike-New Hartford fell out of the top 10 in Class 2A in this week’s Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll, the team received eight votes. West Branch and Regina of Iowa City tied at No. 9 with 14 votes.
Wolverines junior Dane Fuller, who leads his team with an average of 18 points per game, was held to 12. No other Wolverines broke into double figures.
SCORING BY QUARTER
WV 8 23 6 20 — 57
DNH 6 8 10 18 — 42
UP NEXT
The Warriors travel to Waterloo on Friday to take on Columbus Catholic (5-7).