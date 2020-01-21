MARION — The Marion boys basketball team, ranked No. 2 in Class 3A, rushed out to a 23-7 lead Monday night against the visiting Oelwein Huskies, who were looking for their third win of the season.
“Last night we played very hard, but sometimes that is not enough to take down a ranked team like Marion,” said Oelwein head coach Nick Schauf. “Marion has what seems like no weaknesses having multiple players that can dribble, pass, and shoot from everywhere.”
The Indians improved to 10-1 overall with the 66-25 win. Oelwein is 2-10.
Marion was 26-for-57 in field goals, sinking 10 of 29 3-point shots. Their leading scorer, senior Will Henrickson, put up 17 points. He was 4-for-8 from behind the 3-point line.
Defensively, Marion had 11 steals, 12 offensive rebounds and 24 defensive rebounds.
“The defense they played also created some problems for us as it was a very aggressive man-to-man,” Schauf said. “We definitely learned a lot from playing this game and will be better for it moving forward.”
Ethan Studebaker led Oelwein’s scorers with 8 points followed by Jacob King (5), Riley Hamilton (4), Camren Palmer (4), Spencer Logan (3) and Merek Moeller (1).
“Moving forward it is vital for us to be consistent with fundamental things on offense to get open looks for shooters and driving opportunities for others,” Schauf said.
Marion fell to No. 2 in Class 3A this week in the Associated Press high school basketball poll, supplanted by Norwalk.
SCORING By QUARTER
Oelwein 7 8 2 8 — 25
Marion 23 11 20 12 — 66
UP NEXT
Oelwein travels to Upper Iowa University on Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. game against North Fayette Valley.