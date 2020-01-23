WEST UNION — North Fayette Valley’s boys basketball team won at home Thursday night 63-31 over Oelwein.
NFV junior Kole Johnson scores 26 points to lead all scorers.
“Tonight we had trouble defending the paint and going against the zone from North Fayette Valley,” said Oelwein head coach Nick Schauf. “They are a very good team and are playing good basketball as of late.”
NFV has won three straight games and is now 7-6 overall.
Junior Jacob King led Oelwein scorers with 12 points.
Oelwein is now 2-11 overall.
“We keep working hard and will take another chance tomorrow vs. Waukon to get better and compete,” Schauf said.
UP NEXT
Oelwein in hosts Waukon (8-5 overall) on Friday, before traveling to Crestwood on Monday.
SCORING BY QUARTER
NFV | 19 | 16 | 14 | 14 | — 63
Oel | 6 | 9 | 9 | 7 | — 31