WAVERLY — The Oelwein boys basketball team knew it was facing a stiff test when it traveled to Waverly on Tuesday. The Huskies didn’t back down, though, even after trailing 8-33 at the half. The Go-Hawks went on to win 58-34.
“The guys played hard!” said Oelwein head coach Nick Schauf. “Waverly is really good especially on the defensive end.”
No Huskies scorers reached double figures.
“We will continue to work on the fundamental skills we need to keep inching closer to give us a chance at the end,” Schauf said. “This team is filled with guys that try to do what we ask and play with great effort.”
Cam Palmer led Oelwein in scoring with 8 points, followed by Adam Deaner (6), Cole Hamilton (5), Ethan Studebaker (4), Nick Dittmer (4), Jeremiah Sullivan (3), Duncan Tripp (2) and Riley Hamilton (2).
The Go-Hawks are now 5-2 in the conference and 5-5 overall as the Huskies are 0-6 and 2-10.
Oelwein’s game at Crestwood scheduled for Friday has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, because of a winter storm in the forecast.
SCORING BY QUARTER
Oelwin 6 2 8 18 — 34
Waverly-SR 15 18 13 12 — 58
UP NEXT
Oelwein travels to Marion on Monday, Jan. 20, for a 7:30 p.m. game.