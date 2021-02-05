The high school basketball postseason begins next week, with the preliminary rounds on Friday, Feb. 12, and the first round games on Monday, Feb. 15.
BLUE DEVILS TO START IT ALL
West Central (3-15) will begin its postseason run at home on Friday at 7 p.m. against Clarksville (0-18). The District 5 matchup will be a play-in game for the Class 1A Substate 3 bracket. The winner gets to hit the road to play Gladbrook-Reinbeck (12-2) at 7 p.m. Feb. 15.
The Blue Devils will have one more Upper Iowa Conference regular season game, however, on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at home against Kee High (9-9). Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.
The Blue Devils’ games against Clayton Ridge and North Fayette Valley on Thursday and Friday of this week were canceled because of weather.
WV, STARMONT AND EB COULD MEET
Wapsie Valley and Starmont could meet in the first round of the Class 1A Substate 3 bracket. The two schools also had met in the first round of the Class A football playoffs last fall. The Warriors won 58-0.
In the District 6 side of the bracket, Central Elkader (5-14) will host Starmont (2-14) on Friday at 7 p.m. in a play-in game. Wapsie Valley (12-3) will host the winner on 7 p.m. Feb. 15.
Technically, Wapsie Valley could end up playing West Central or East Buchanan, which are on the District 5 side of the bracket. So either of those teams would need to make it to the substate championship game.
East Buchanan (5-13) begins its playoff run at Maquoketa Valley (10-9) at 7 p.m. Feb. 15.
Wapsie Valley entered the postseason last year with a 14-7 record and rattled off seven consecutive wins — over Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Alburnett, Don Bosco, Edgewood-Colesburg, Lake Mills, Montezuma and Bishop Garrigan — to capture the Class 1A state championship.
The Warriors have three more regular season games to play, including a Feb. 11 engagement in Oelwein.
Wapsie Valley also has four players that have averaged more than 10 points per game in the regular season: Blayde Bellis (11.9), Kobe Risse (10.1), Mason Harter (11) and Gunner Meyer (12.3).
NICL POISED TO WIN SUBSTATE 3 BRACKET
The chances of a North Iowa Cedar League team winning the Class 2A Substate 3 bracket are high with five of the conference’s teams in the mix.
In the District 6 side of the bracket, NICL-East members Sumner-Fredericksburg (7-11) and Union, La Porte City (6-11), will play in Sumner at 7 p.m., Monday. The winner will play at Denver (15-3) at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18.
NICL member Columbus Catholic (2-16) travels to New Hampton on Monday.
Denver stills has a shot at winning the NICL-East title, as does Aplington-Parkersburg (14-3)
The Falcons are on the District 5 side of the bracket, and don’t play until 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18. They will face the winner of Belmond-Klemme (8-10) and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (8-9), who play Monday.
HUSKIES GET JESUP REMATCH
In District 7 side of the Class 2A Substate 4 bracket, Jesup (9-9) will host Oelwein (4-12) while North Fayette Valley (17-2) hosts Postville (2-14) in the first round. Both games are at 7 p.m., Monday.
The J-Hawks won their last meeting with the Huskies by 20 points, 76-56, on Dec. 3. Senior Brodie Kresser scored 33 points in the game. As the season progressed, Oelwein senior guard has averaged 20.8 points per game and has scored a total of 375. Kresser has averaged 13.9 points per game and amassed 250 points.
The J-Hawks as a team have average 68.3 points per game to the Huskies’ 46.7.