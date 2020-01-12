FAIRBANK — The Wapsie Valley boys basketball team improved its overall season record to 4-5 with a 47-39 win over the visiting Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars.
The Warriors took a 12-point lead into halftime. S-F came up short in its comeback, by only outscoring Wapsie Valley by 4 points in the second half.
Senior Kiks Rosengarten led the Warriors in scoring with 17 points, followed by junior Kobe Risse (14), junior Blayde Bellis (8), junior Tyler Ott (4), freshman Casey O'Donnell (3) and sophomore Gunner Meyer (1).
Senior James Stimson led the Cougars in scoring with 12 points, followed by sophomore Payton Schmitz (11), junior Kody VanEngelenburg (7), Klay Seehase (7), and , junior Nathan Zupke (2).
Seehase led S-F with 10 rebounds.
S-F is now 3-5 overall this season.
SCORING BY QUARTER
Wapsie Valley | 12 | 15 | 8 | 12 | — 47
Sumner-Fredricksburg | 10 | 5 | 11 | 13 | — 39
UP NEXT
S-F travels to Gladbrook-Reinbeck on Monday, Jan. 13, and Jesup on Tuesday, Jan. 14. The games will begin after the girls varsity games, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m., respectively
Wapsie Valley travels to Hudson on Tuesday, Jan. 14. The game will begin after the girls varsity game scheduled for 6:15 p.m.