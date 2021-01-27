Crestwood boys basketball came to Oelwein on Tuesday and opened with one of its best scoring quarters of the season, taking a 24-6 lead in the first. The Cadets went on to win 58-31.
“Getting down big early made it a tough night,” said Oelwein head coach Michael Mohlis. “We did start the second quarter with not allowing a point for just over 3 minutes. The second half we came out with better purpose, better energy.”
Senior guard Jacob King led the Huskies in scoring with 13, followed by junior forward Cole Hamilton with 8.
Crestwood’s leading scorer was senior Reid Wiley with 14 points.
“We still struggle to get consistent play on each end of the floor,” Mohlis said. “Friday, we have senior night vs. New Hampton and is a good test for us to try to put more good stretches or good quarters together,” Mohlis said.
The seniors on this year’s squad include King, Spencer Logan, Jerimiah Sullivan and Ethan Studebaker.
Crestwood’s best quarter of the season came against New Hampton on Dec. 15, when they scored 28 in the second.
Oelwein’s season record fell to 4-12. Crestwood is now 7-4.
SCORING BY QUARTER
CRT 24 15 12 7 — 58
OEL 6 7 6 11 — 31
POINTS — Crestwood: Reid Wiley 14, Jeremy Andera 10, Austin Johnson 10, Kade Munkel 7, Zach Mehmert 6, Landon Simiele 4, Caleb Kammerer 4, Carter Henry 2 and Kyler Curtis 1. Oelwein: Jacob King 13, Cole Hamilton 8, Carter Jeanes 3, Ethan Studebaker 3, Parker Sperfslage 3, and Spencer Logan 1.
UP NEXT: Oelwein hosts New Hampton (3-11) on Friday. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. Recognition of the team’s seniors will take place immediately after the junior varsity game.
Johnson scores 23 in NFV win
WEST UNION — Senior Kole Johnson put in a 23-point performance at home Tuesday night leading North Fayette Valley boys basketball over South Winneshiek, 51-40.
Johnson also led in rebounding with 11 and assists with five.
NFV outrebounded South Winneshiek 31-28, doing better in defensive rebounds, 25-18. South Winneshiek led in offensive rebounds, 10-6.
North Fayette Valley improved its season record to 14-2. South Winneshiek fell to 9-5.
SCORING BY QUARTER
SW 9 11 13 7 — 40
NFV 18 4 11 18 — 51
POINTS — South Winneshiek: Keagen Streeter 12, Trey Kriener 8, Jacob Herold 7, Collin Wiltgen 7, Cael Kuboushek 4, and Carson Wenthold 2. North Fayette Valley: Kole Johnson 23, Grant Stolka 10, Tanner Johnson 8, Ben Miller 3, Tayler Luzum 3, Jonah Moore 2 and Andrew Schmitt 2.
REBOUNDS — South Winneshiek: Keagen Streeter 8, Collin Wiltgen 7, Trey Kriener 5, Jacob Herold 4, Cael Kuboushek 2 and Carson Wenthold 2. North Fayette Valley: Kole Johnson 11, Grant Stolka 9, Jonah Moore 4, Tanner Johnson 3 and Tayler Luzum 1.
UP NEXT: The TigerHawks will host Kee High (6-8) on Friday. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.
S-F game rescheduled
Sumner-Fredericksburg boys basketball’s game against Aplington-Parkersburg Tuesday night was postponed. It has been rescheduled for 7:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1.