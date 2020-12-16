MAYNARD — West Central senior Aiden Nelson definitely had the best bucket of the night. As time ran out on the third quarter, he launched and sunk a shot from beyond half court.
Unfortunately, it only cut Clayton Ridge's lead to 21 points.
The Upper Iowa Conference foe went on to win, 62-44.
The Blue Devils led 9-8 after the first quarter, but the Eagles outscored them 19-5 in the second, a lead that proved too large to come back.
West Central put up 30 points in the second half, which is their best half of scoring so far this year. On Friday, they scored 29 points in the second half against MFL Mar-Mac.
Clayton Ridge scored 35 in the second half.
Clayton Ridge junior William Speilbauer led all scorers with 21, followed by junior Caden Palmer with 20.
Sophomore Creighton Houge led West Central with 15 points, followed by Nelson with 14.
The Eagles outrebounded the Blue Devils 26-16 and had 18 steals to West Central's seven.
Clayton Ridge improved to 3-2. West Central is now 1-5.
SCORING BY QUARTER
CR _ 8 _ 19 _ 20 _ 15 — 62
WC _ 9 _ 5 _ 20 _ 10 — 44
POINTS — West Central: Creighton Houge 15, Aidan Nelson 14, Logan Wescott 7, Hunter Kent-Thomas 6, Brandon Cushion 2. Clayton Ridge: William Speilbauer 21, Caden Palmer 20, Caleb Helle 15, Drake Ostrander 4, Caden Helle 2
REBOUNDS — West Central: Kent-Thomas 5, Nelson 5, Charlie Sieck 2, Houge 2, Wescott 1, Brook Ingels 1. Clayton Ridge: Speilbauer 8, Caleb Helle 5, Caden Helle 4, Palmer 5, Ostrander 2, Schmelzer 1, Brady Behrend 1.
UP NEXT: West Central hosts Turkey Valley (3-3) on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. conference game.
PARKERSBURG — Wapsie Valley boys basketball ran into hungry Falcons Tuesday night. They apparently thrive on gobbling up rebounds, steals and ranked Class 1A teams.
Aplington-Parkersburg, which is ranked No. 5 in Class 2A despite being undefeated and having one more win than the four higher-ranked teams, defeated Wapsie Valley 71-48.
The Falcons outrebounded the Warriors 35-28 and had 10 steals to Wapsie Valley's seven.
A-P sophomore Garrett Hempen led all scorers with 15 points. Junior Gunner Meyer led Wapsie Valley with 11.
The loss was the first of the season for the Warriors, who are ranked No. 2 in Class 1A.
A-P improved to 6-0. Wapsie Valley is 4-1.
Wapsie Valley has lost 14 straight games to A-P. The Warriors last win was 51-45 on Feb. 4, 2013.
SCORING BY QUARTER
WV _ 11 _ 12 _ 12 _ 13 — 48
AP _ 21 _ 17 _ 15 _ 18 — 71
POINTS — Wapsie Valley: Gunner Meyer 11, Mason Harter 10, Blayde Bellis 10, Andrew Westfall 5, Casey O'Donnell 4, Gibsen Kane 3, Tyler Ott 3, Parker Landsgard 2. Aplington-Parkersburg: Garret Hempsen 15, Jayden Mackie 11, Christian Haugstad 11, Elijah Switzer 9, Gavin Thomas 8, Josh Haan 6, Owen Thomas 4, Kael Schoneman 3, Cooper Hoff 3, Sam Livingood 1.
REBOUNDS — Wapsie Valley: Harter 10, Landsgard 4, Bellis 3, Ott 2, Westpfahl 2, Garrett Barnes 2, O'Donnell 2. Aplington-Parkersburg: Haan 12, Mackie 6, Haugstad 4, Gavin Thomas 3, Owen Thomas 3, Switzer 3, Hempen 2,
UP NEXT: The Warriors travel to Fayette on Saturday for the Upper Iowa Shootout. They will take on Decorah (2-2) at 5:30 p.m.
TUESDAY SCORES
North Fayette Valley 66, South Winneshiek 61
Turkey Valley 57, Central Elkader 47
Crestwood 78, New Hampton 66
Waverly-Shell Rock 50, Charles City 34
Waukon 78, Decorah 65
Dike-New Hartford 88, Jesup 64
Denver 68, Sumner-Fredericksburg 48
Maquoketa Valley 54, East Buchanan 37
North Linn 108, Starmont 14
Springville 68, Edgewood-Colesburg 45
Alburnett 73, Central City 18
MFL Mar-Mac 68, Kee 57