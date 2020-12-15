WEST UNION — North Fayette Valley boys basketball is on top of the Upper Iowa Conference at 5-0 after Monday’s 79-70 victory over New Hampton.
The TigerHawks outrebounded New Hampton 46-34 and outshot them 47% to 36%.
North Fayette Valley senior Kole Johnson scored 30 and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead all players.
New Hampton senior Conner Rochford scored 23.
New Hampton had 9 steals to the TigerHawks’ 8.
North Fayette Valley blocked seven shots. New Hampton blocked three
SCORING BY QUARTER
NH 17 7 17 17 — 70
NFV 12 16 15 15 — 79
POINTS — New Hampton: Conner Rochford 23, Carter Steinlage 17, Cael Leistikow 13, Cody Shultz 7, Ben Gilbert 4, Mason Lane 3, Gannon Shekelton 3. North Fayette Valley — Kole Johnson 30, Ben Miller 16, Grant Stolka 10, Tanner Johnson 10, Tayler Luzum 7, Logan Loftsgard 2.
REBOUNDS — New Hampton: Leistikow 10, Lane 8, Steinlage 7, Rochford 3, Shultz 3, Avery Throndson 2, Shekleton 1. North Fayette Valley: Kole Johson 15, Stolka 10, Tanner Johnson 8, Loftsgard 4, Luzum 3, Schott 1, Andrew Schmitt 1.
UP NEXT: The TigerHawks traveled to Calmar to take on South Winneshiek (3-1) on Tuesday. Check OelweinDailyRegister.com for the score. NFV then heads to Lansing on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff with Kee High (3-1). Both are conference games
Monday scores
Crestwood 57, Waukon 53
Central Elkader 48, Central City 45